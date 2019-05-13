Doris Day asked for no funeral or memorial service before she died.

The Hollywood legend passed away on Monday (13.05.19), and her eponymous animal foundation have revealed the 'Calamity Jane' actress wanted to be buried in an unmarked grave but fans wishing to pay their respects can honour the star by visiting their charity.

The organisation said in a statement: ''Doris' passionate work on behalf of dogs, cats, horses, sea lions, raptors and other animals in need of rescue, veterinary care and adoption will not end.

''The Doris Day Animal Foundation is committed to continuing its work as a grant-giving organisation, funding smaller animal welfare non-profits across the country.

''Doris' wishes were that she have no funeral or memorial service and no grave marker. Friends and fans wishing to remember Doris Day, are encouraged to visit www.dorisdayanimalfoundation.org.''

The foundation broke the news of Doris' death, and revealed she had been in good health until recently falling ill.

They said in a statement: '' Day had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia , resulting in her death. She was surrounded by a few close friends as she passed.''

Meanwhile, a host of stars have taken to their social media accounts to pay tribute to the singer-and-actress.

Antonio Banderas tweeted: ''Thank you for your talent. R.I.P. #DorisDay.''

Designer Stella Mccartney shared a photo of herself with the ''iconic'' star.

She captioned the image: ''The one, the only, the woman who inspired so much of what I do... Doris Day I love you, my calamity Jane. An iconic woman who I was hugely honoured to meet and share precious moments with. Rest in peace x''

'Star Trek' actors William Shatner and George Takei both referenced one of Doris' most famous songs in their tributes.

William posted: ''Condolences to the family of Doris Day. She was the World's Sweetheart and beloved by all. Que Será, Será! (sic)''

And George tweeted: ''For those of us in my generation, Doris Day was synonymous with Hollywood icon. She would no doubt remind us, upon this day of her passing, ''Que sera sera,'' but we will miss her dearly anyway. Rest now in our hearts forever, Ms. Day.(sic)''