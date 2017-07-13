Donnie Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip for an $82 bill.

The 47-year-old singer-and-actor visited a branch of popular chain Waffle House in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday (12.07.17) and was so impressed by the service he received from waitresses, he wanted to ''treat them like queens'' in return.

He wrote on Facebook: ''My mom waited tables and my dad tended bars -- for years! So when I walk into a #WaffleHouse and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens.

''Thanks to the team at @wafflehouseofficial Charlotte, NC!''

And the New Kids On The Block singer's generosity didn't stop there, as he also gave a fan in the restaurant tickets and backstage passes to his concert.

He said in a Facebook live post: ''Who gets tickets and brings their mom? Only Jasmine!''

His 11-minute video from inside the eatery saw the 'Hangin' Tough' singer talk about his meal of steak, eggs, bacon and grits, discuss tour pranks, and reminisce about being the ''good son'' in the family, before leading a singalong with staff and fellow diners.

This isn't the first time Donnie - who is married to Jenny McCarthy - has left a generous tip after visiting Waffle House.

Last month he handed over $500 to overnight staff at a branch on the East Coast.

The 'Blue Bloods' star - who co-owns a restaurant chain, Wahlburgers, with his brothers Mark and Paul - tweeted at the time: ''Great crew at @WaffleHouse in Edgewater, MD! Thanks for the awesome service! Night made! #WaffleHouse (sic)''