Donna Air has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 40-year-old actress - who didn't want to worry her friends by revealing the news - revealed she has been struck by ''mild flu-like symptoms'' and has got over the worst of the respiratory illness.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Hi Guys. I hope everyone is managing to stay strong and in relatively good spirits during the lockdown.

''I just wanted to let you know developed mild flu like symptoms and started self isolating 18 days ago, I took a test for some clarity & the results tested positive for Covid19.

''Thankfully symptoms improved shortly after and my loved ones are not displaying any signs of the virus.

''I will continue to follow government guidelines & in the meantime I am sending masses of love to you all... especially those on the front line. (sic)''

The former 'Byker Grove' star has also purchased coronavirus tests and offered them to NHS staff, and now reunited with her family - including 16-year-old daughter Freya, who she has with ex Damian Aspinall - after being told it's now safe to do so.

She explained: ''I am aware what a privilege it is to be able access tests privately, so I have donated some to friends working for the @NHS.

''I feel relieved having consulted my gp who has confirmed it is safe to see my daughter again.''

Donna - who has also appeared in the likes of 'Breeze Block' and 'The Split' and dated James Middleton until their split in 2018 - later added she didn't want to worry her loved ones by mentioning her condition until she was on the mend.

She said: ''Best not add to the fear that's already out there, Fear weakens our immune system!

''Which is why I wanted to wait until I was ok to share with friends and family''