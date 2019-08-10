Donna Air has split from Ben Carrington.

The 40-year-old star - who was previously dating James Middleton - has reportedly gone her separate ways from the property developer.

A source told The Daily Mail newspaper: ''It's sad, but Donna is excited about the next chapter in her life. She has a great support system and at her birthday party in London last week she was surrounded by friends and family.''

Donna and James were dating until December last year, with the television personality confirming their split a few months later in February.

She said at the time: ''James and I are no longer an item. We parted ways in December but remain the very best of friends and always will be.''

The pair - who first started dating in 2013 - splitting would have come as a shock to most as in November 2016, James publicly declared his love for Donna - who has teen daughter Freya with her ex Damian Aspinall - and admitted he would be keen to have children one day.

He said: ''We are thinking about where we are going next. I love Donna very much. Marriage is absolutely not something I'm scared of but it isn't necessarily the be-all and end-all. We are quite purposeful, forward-thinking people, so we needed wind in our sails in order to progress. She makes me very happy [and] I think I make her very happy. I want children. I've said that before. I will have children, but you'll have to wait.''

In September 2015, the pair insisted their relationship had not ended, despite such reports.

They said: ''Mark Twain once complained that reports of his death were exaggerated. A few days ago we were equally amazed to read the obituaries of our relationship in the national press. Happily, we can report that our relationship is not over. We are still very much a couple and have not parted ways.''