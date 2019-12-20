Versace's resort 2021 collection will debut in the United States and will feature both male and female collections.
Donatella Versace is bringing her brand back to the US on May 16, nearly two years after Versace held its first runway event in the country.
According to WWD, the exact location of the resort 2021 runway show has not yet been revealed but it will include both women's and men's clothing.
Meanwhile, Donatella, 64, previously admitted she initially doubted herself after taking over the Versace brand when her brother, Gianni Versace, was murdered in 1997.
She said: ''When my brother was murdered, I had the eyes of the whole world on me and 99% of them thought I wasn't going to make it. And maybe I thought the same, at first. My brother was the king, and my whole world had crashed around me. For the first five years, I was lost. I made a lot of mistakes.''
However, Donatella soon learned to listen to her own instincts as Gianni had often relied on her advice.
She explained: ''I had been listening to everyone else, and then I thought, who was the person my brother listened to? Me. I worked with him every day. I was much more than a muse. It was a dialogue between us. We discussed everything.
''Male designers, they love to sketch. I don't care about the sketch, I care about the fit. I drape the fabric, I try everything on, I work so that when you put on Versace, you feel better. You should feel impenetrable. And that needs to happen for a size 38 and for a size 46.''
