Donatella Versace was shocked at the reaction to Elizabeth Hurley's infamous safety pin dress.

Just 24 hours before the London premiere of 1994 movie 'Four Weddings and a Funeral', Elizabeth asked Donatella to find her a dress to wear to accompany her then-boyfriend Hugh Grant and Donatella, 64, had only one gown available, the black outfit with safety pins that Helena Christensen had modeled in Gianni Versace's spring show.

She told InStyle magazine: ''I know, you'd expect something more interesting behind one of the most famous red-carpet dresses in history, but as for many things, chance played a big role in making it all happen. No one could really fathom such an astonishing reaction, or that Liz would steal the spotlight from everyone else.

''People across the globe started talking about the dress. That's when we started to see the power of the red carpet and celebrities in creating topics of conversation.''

Meanwhile, Elizabeth, 54, previously admitted she was ''unprepared'' for the reaction to the iconic gown.

She said: ''I was so unprepared for what happened that night. I urgently needed to find a dress to wear for Hugh's premiere, and in those days I had no idea about fashion.

''I remember going to an office where they literally fished a dress out of a white plastic bag. I took it home and did my own hair and make-up, fighting Hugh for the mirror, which wasn't even full-length, in our tiny one-bedroom flat. It was all very unglamorous compared to how things get done these days.''

And Donatella thinks the gown - which was created by her late brother Gianni Versace - couldn't have been worn better by anyone else because Elizabeth ''embodied'' a strong ''woman''.

She added: ''Gianni made that dress for a woman who is sure of herself and who isn't afraid to break the rules. Liz embodied all of this in an extraordinary way.''