Donatella Versace is determined to surround herself with anti-yes men and women.

The 64-year-old fashion designer thinks it's important she's challenged by the people she works with, saying it'd be ''easy'' to surround herself with sycophants.

She explained: ''It's so easy to surround yourself with people who think like you, who say yes [to everything]. That's the moment you should retire. You should go do something else.''

Donatella has developed a well-earned reputation for being able to spot talent.

And the acclaimed designer suggests Gigi Hadid is one of the best examples of her talent-spotting ability.

Speaking to Elle magazine, Donatella explained: ''You have to have an eye to see behind the way they look. I look for what they represent.

''I met Gigi when she was 16, and she was gorgeous, of course, but she wasn't a typical model at that moment. But there was something there: a kindness, a tenderness, the beauty inside, not just outside. One of her first fashion shows was for me.''

Despite her success as a designer and as a businesswoman, Donatella isn't sure of her future in the industry.

And Donatella - who is is the current chief creative officer of Versace - has insisted she remains open-minded about her own future.

She said: ''I cannot live forever, I'm not gonna be here forever, and things change in fashion. I'm the first one open to changes.''

Donatella added, jokingly: ''Nobody wants me to step aside, and that's terrible!''