Donatella Versace has extended her Tribute Collection to a range of accessories which pay tribute to Gianni Versace's mysterious ''aura''.
Donatella Versace has designed a sunglasses collection to honour her late brother's ''aura''.
The 62-year-old designer became vice president of the Versace group after her brother, Gianni Versace, was murdered outside his Miami home in 1997, and following the success of her Spring/Summer 2018 Tribute Collection created in his memory - which used supermodels he helped catapult to fame at the height of his success, like Naomi Campbell - she has now extended the collection of ''perfect'' eyewear designs to complete the look.
Speaking to Vogue.com, she explained: ''When I designed the Tribute collection I also thought about the accessories, not only bags and shoes, but the eyewear as the perfect complement to each look.''
The Tribute collection was inspired by Gianni's ''risk-taking, his innovative genius, and above all his allegiance to women'' and Donatella dug deep into the fashion house's archives to resurrect her late brother's iconic original prints - such as the signature gold medusa head, kaleidoscopic chain prints and the Trésor de la Mer print - to create the range of sunglasses that add an ''aura of mystery'' to anyone who wears them.
She said: ''These prints were the starting point to create the collection, and the element that I used to pay homage to the work of my brother. They complete the look and give an instant aura of mystery and seduction to any woman wearing them.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
"The fashion industry has been behind every major assassination in the last 200 years," says...