Donatella Versace thinks being a woman in 2018 is about self-awareness.

The 62-year-old designer thinks women ought to be conscious of their position in society, and has called on those women who are suffering from injustice to fight against it.

Asked what it means to be a woman at this point in time, Donatella replied: ''It means to be aware of what's happening in the world and do something about it.''

Despite her own high profile, Donatella makes a concerted effort to make her own mistakes out of the view of the public.

Donatella - who is the sister of the Italian designer Gianni Versace - told Vogue magazine: ''All the mistakes I did in my life, I like to keep them private.''

Meanwhile, Donatella recently described her late brother as a ''genius''.

The designer heaped praise on Gianni - who was murdered in 1997 - for making a positive impact on the fashion industry.

She said: ''I saw what a genius my brother was. To me, he was my brother, but to the rest of the world - such a genius.

''This was the period that fashion became famous. It was the beginning of fashion becoming pop culture, of being associated with music and rock'n'roll. Those two worlds were really in contact with one another. When something starts to happen, that is the most exciting moment. It was a huge change. The 90s was a huge change in fashion.

''My brother, of course, was the designer; I was working very closely with him all my life. But I started the relationship with the models that Gianna made 'super'.''