The former Little Texas star was already due to play at the President-elect's inauguration ball on Friday (20Jan17), and now he has revealed he has a very special role to play.

Rushlow will debut a new jazz act, Tim Rushlow & His Big Band, at the event after performing alongside Lonestar singer Richie MCDonald and Restless Heart's Larry Stewart as the Frontmen of Country at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Ceremony on the eve of the inauguration (19Jan17).

"I am humbled to be a part of history and perform the first dance for the President and First Lady, all while celebrating this new chapter in my career," Rushlow says in a press release. "Big band jazz music and the Great American Songbook are my passion and to take the stage at the inaugural ball is a real honor."

Trump's aides have struggled to find big names to perform at the ball and so far confirmed acts include Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and New York dance troupe The Rockettes. Garth Brooks recently revealed he was asked to headline the event, but chose to stage extra shows for his fans, instead. British singers Charlotte Church and Rebecca Ferguson also turned down the chance to perform for the new U.S. leader.