'What Makes You Beautiful' songwriter Savan Kotecha is ''heartbroken'' that the song was played at the Inaugural Ball.
A One Direction songwriter is ''heartbroken'' that 'What Makes You Beautiful' was played at the Inaugural Ball.
Savan Kotecha - who co-wrote the group's debut single - is not happy that The Piano Guys performed his song to celebrate Donald Trump's presidency and took to Twitter to share his disappointment.
He tweeted: ''They were absolutely NOT given permission to use WMYB at the inaugural ball. I will be looking into taking action (sic).''
He later added: ''There's nothing I can do re WMYB now, but the song was written out of love for my wife. It's just heartbreaking that it was used to celebrated a man who stands for divisiveness (sic).''
And he told Billboard: ''I wrote 'What Makes You Beautiful' for my wife. To me the song is about love, joy, and acceptance. The fact that it was used to celebrate a man who stands for divisiveness and bigotry breaks my heart. I am the son of immigrants. My children are biracial. A 'Trump America' makes me worried for their future.
''I'm sure there is nothing I can do about the use of the song at the inauguration now, but i felt I needed to express my disappointment.''
OK Go are warning us of 'bad people on the rise'.
Depp received the Favourite Movie Icon award at the People's Choice Awards on Wednesday, and thanked fans for standing by him through a turbulent...
There's a zing of postmodern fun to be had while watching a film that documents...
The very fact that the trailers and commercials for "Two Weeks Notice" feature Sandra Bullock...