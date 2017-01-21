A One Direction songwriter is ''heartbroken'' that 'What Makes You Beautiful' was played at the Inaugural Ball.

Savan Kotecha - who co-wrote the group's debut single - is not happy that The Piano Guys performed his song to celebrate Donald Trump's presidency and took to Twitter to share his disappointment.

He tweeted: ''They were absolutely NOT given permission to use WMYB at the inaugural ball. I will be looking into taking action (sic).''

He later added: ''There's nothing I can do re WMYB now, but the song was written out of love for my wife. It's just heartbreaking that it was used to celebrated a man who stands for divisiveness (sic).''

And he told Billboard: ''I wrote 'What Makes You Beautiful' for my wife. To me the song is about love, joy, and acceptance. The fact that it was used to celebrate a man who stands for divisiveness and bigotry breaks my heart. I am the son of immigrants. My children are biracial. A 'Trump America' makes me worried for their future.

''I'm sure there is nothing I can do about the use of the song at the inauguration now, but i felt I needed to express my disappointment.''