The 58-year-old Lord of the Dance creator and his Irish dance troupe have been added to the bill for the Liberty Ball on Friday (20Jan17), according to TMZ.com.

After being sworn in as U.S. president, Trump and his vice president Mike Pence will attend the Liberty Ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C.

The ball is one of three of three official inauguration celebration events Trump will attend in America's capital on Friday.

Other entertainers signed up to perform at the billionaire turned politician's swearing in celebrations include Sam Moore, Travis Greene and another dance troupe, The Rockettes.

Such is the controversy over Trump, who has been accused of sexual harassment and using racist rhetoric, becoming president that protest events are also set to take place across the U.S.

Stars including Katy Perry, Amy Schumer and Scarlett Johansson are set to join a women's march on Washington D.C. on Saturday (21Jan17), while on the night of the inauguration itself, Tom Morello will perform with both his supergroups Prophets of Rage and Audioslave at an anti-inauguration ball in Los Angeles, California.