The bisexual star, 21, who grew up and attended art school in Oakland, California, says she fears Donald Trump's victory in November's (16) U.S. presidential election has emboldened racists and homophobes.

The 2016 Grammy nominee explains her fear of violent racist and homophobic violence has increased after an old schoolmate was recently attacked.

"Donald Trump is not the scary factor," she tells Britain's The Times newspaper. "Put me in a room with that man, I don't care. No, I'm scared of how he exposed all the racist people in America who crawled out of their corners like roaches to be a part of this.

"Gay people, black people are being beaten to death. A gay boy at my art school got beaten up a few days ago. We're all really scared."

The Gangsta singer, who says she has dated both men and women, attempted suicide in March last year (16) after suffering abuse from internet users who accused her of cheating on her then boyfriend, basketball star Kyrie Irving, with musician PartyNextDoor.

Kehlani revealed how the rumours and abuse had caused her to try to end her life by posting a photo of herself in hospital on Instagram.com.

"today I wanted to leave this earth," she captioned the now deleted picture. "Being completely selfish for once. Never thought I'd get to such a low point. But.. Don't believe the blogs you read...No one was cheated on and I'm not a bad person..."

The rumours were fuelled by PartyNextDoor, real name Jahron Anthony Brathwaite, posting a picture of himself and Kehlani in bed together and the star says she's learned the hard way the consequences of oversharing on social media.

"All artists know when they have gone too far and I have slipped up a few times," she explains. "I thought people would understand when I was spilling my heart out, but I've discovered there will always be haters, there will always be people saying crazy s**t."

Kehlani's debut studio album, SweetSexySavage, is released on 27 January (16).