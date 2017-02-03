The tattoo artist, make-up entrepreneur and TV personality has voiced her outrage at Trump’s plans to build a border wall to Mexico, where she and her siblings were born in the city of Montemorelos to Argentinian parents.

Posting a throwback photo of herself as a youngster, revealing it was taken before she and her family immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico when she was just four years old, Kat directed her rant to the country's controversial new leader.

She also revealed she didn’t know a single word of English at the time she and her loved ones upped sticks, and it took another decade before she would become a U.S. citizen.

“The idea of building a wall between the US and Mexico damages us all on so many levels,” she fumed. “But the ridiculous/obvious financial damage it would do to our country is insignificant when compared to the underlying message it sends that one race is below another. I AM MEXICAN. I AM ARGENTINIAN. And I AM AMERICAN. We shouldn't forget we are a nation of immigrants. *ps. if you support the Muslim ban or wall, do me a favor and UNFOLLOW ME right now. #F**KYOURWALL”.

Trump’s Muslim order bans travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Syria and Iraq, from entering the U.S. for 90 days, as well as stopping refugee admissions for 120 days indefinitely banning Syrian refugees.