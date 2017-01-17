The veteran Dreamgirls star found herself in the middle of a firestorm online last week (ends13Jan17) when it was announced she would be performing at a pre-inauguration concert for the controversial President-elect on Thursday (19Jan17) in Washington, D.C.

The news prompted some social media users to slam Holliday for her participation in the 'Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration' concert, while other fans questioned why she would sign up to perform, given her previous support for the gay community and the threats posed to their equal rights under the incoming Republican administration.

Holliday listened to fans' concerns and decided to withdraw from the show on Saturday (14Jan17), but she subsequently went on the attack, accusing many of her African-American critics of using nasty language and racial slurs to express their disapproval of the gig.

Holliday also revealed she had received a number of death threats, and she is still in disbelief at how vicious some of her detractors were, especially those from her own community.

"I'm an artist and I love America...," she told U.S. talk show The View. "(The controversy) just didn't dawn on me... I didn't think anything of it, and I was like, 'Oh, they want me to sing? Oh my goodness!' I could see myself on the (National) Mall (in Washington, D.C.)... and I'm like, trying to think about what I'm going to wear... It didn't dawn on me that this was a bad thing and we're not doing America (standing united as a nation) right now..."

She tearfully explained she had wanted to use her voice as "an instrument of healing", and was simply following the public calls for unity by the outgoing president, Barack Obama, and Trump's election rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton.

"I thought that we had instructions from the Obamas and the Clintons that it was a go ahead, that we were gonna do a ceasefire for one day, and I just thought it was OK!," she continued. "I thought, 'We (sic) on our way here (path to unity)!' And then it was like, 'We not on our way (sic)'."

Artists still on the bill for Thursday's concert include Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, and new addition Sam Moore, while former child star Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and the Rockettes are confirmed to play at Trump's inauguration event on Friday (20Jan17).