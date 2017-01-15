The 56-year-old Broadway actress was announced as the latest addition to Trump's 'Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration' in Washington D.C. on 19 January (17), the day before the incoming president is officially sworn in.

But after sparking outrage from members of the Broadway and lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and queer (LGBTQ) communities, Jennifer decided to pull out of the controversial gig.

"My only choice must now be to stand with the (LGBTQ) Community and to state unequivocally that I WILL NOT PERFORM FOR THE WELCOME CONCERT OR FOR ANY OF THE INAUGURATION FESTIVITIES!” she wrote in on open letter on Saturday (14Jan17).

“I sincerely apologise for my lapse of judgement, for being uneducated on the issues that affect every American at this crucial time in history and for causing such dismay and heartbreak to my fans."

"Please know that I HEAR YOU and I feel your pain,” she continued. “The LGBT Community was mostly responsible for birthing my career and I am deeply indebted to you... You have loved me faithfully and unconditionally and for so many years you provided me with work even though my star had long since faded.

“Thank you for communicating with me, I had no idea that I still meant so much to all of you."

The actress and singer is best known for playing Effie White in the Broadway production of Dreamgirls in the 1980s, a role which earned her a Tony award and a Grammy. She recently returned to Broadway after a 15-year absence for a run in the hit revival of The Color Purple.

For years, she has raised funds for LGBTQ causes and been vocal in the fight for equality. Her booking for the inauguration gig caused uproar as incoming president Trump has supported highly controversial policies that would make it legal to deny services to LGBTQ individuals based on religious beliefs.

Jennifer added in her open letter that an editorial piece on The Daily Beast on Friday (13Jan17), discussing her decision to play the concert, changed her mind about performing.

The star, who voted for Hillary Clinton in the November (16) election, previously defended performing at Trump's 'Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration', explaining to Billboard on Friday she considered her decision to be non-political.

“I haven’t even endorsed anything,” she said. “I’m not singing for Donald Trump; I’m singing to welcome the people of America. He cannot be the only face that’s gonna represent us. And just to have all white people up there singing is not going to be a fair representation either.”