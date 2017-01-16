The Dreamgirls singer/actress hit headlines on Friday (13Jan17) when she was included in the line-up for the 'Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration' in Washington D.C. on 19 January (17), the day before the incoming president is officially sworn in.

The news was met with a backlash from fans online, prompting Jennifer to have a change of heart about the gig and officially withdraw from the show on Saturday (14Jan17).

In an open letter explaining her decision to devotees, Jennifer apologised for her "lapse of judgement" and revealed it was the heavy criticism she received from members of the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) community which made her rethink the performance.

While Jennifer was moved by messages from her LGBT followers, she was taken aback by other rude and vicious comments, including racial slurs, she received from people from her own race.

In an interview on America's MSNBC network on Sunday (15Jan17), she explained, "They were calling me c**n, calling me house n**ger, calling me Aunt Jemima, calling me all kinds of names and asking me to kill myself. And that was from the black community."

Explaining why she only acknowledged the LGBT community in her apology letter, she continued, "All the tweets that I read from the African American community were directed directly at me. The tweets from the gay community took the issues and did not call me names. Also they have been a faithful community since Dreamgirls to me, and fed me even when the church people didn't feed me."

She also explained her reasoning for initially agreeing to perform at the Trump celebration event, insisting she doesn't usually base her concert decisions on politics.

"I wanted to sing for America and sing for the people," she shared, noting her previous performances for U.S. presidents like Ronald Reagan, and for both George H. W. Bush and his son, George W. Bush.

Speculating about how she landed the invitation from the Trump event organisers, she added, "Maybe they were looking for, maybe, African Americans who have been friendly with Republicans."