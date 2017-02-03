The song F**k Donald Trump, featuring Nipsey Hussle, was reportedly played on repeat by a mysterious third party who was able to tamper with several station's signals.

News of the hack spread via social media after listeners posted about the incident. According to Billboard, stations like Sunny 107.9 WFBS in Salem, South Carolina had their regular scheduling disrupted when the hip-hop tune played on repeat for over 20 minutes. There were also reports of similar occurrences on stations in cities like Louisville, Kentucky, Nashville, Tennessee and San Angelo, Texas.

F**k Donald Trump has become an anthem for those opposed to President Trump and his administration. The stations affected by the hack are located in states where a large portion of residents voted for Trump last year (16).