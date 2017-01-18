Bush, 92, who acted as America's leader from 1989 until 1993, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital at the Texas Medical Center, local media reported on Wednesday(18Jan17).

Confirming to ABC News that the former President was being monitored in hospital, Bush's spokesman Jim MCGrath said, "President George H. W. Bush was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital as a precaution after experiencing shortness of breath. The former president, 92, is being monitored and is resting comfortably."

Bush, who as well as serving as America's 41st president is the father of the country's 43rd, George W. Bush, has suffered several health issues in recent years.

He was hospitalised for two months in late 2012 with a bronchitis related cough and in July 2015 he was taken to a hospital in Portland, Maine, after fracturing a bone in his neck in a fall at the Bush family's summer home.

Earlier that year (15) he spent a week in the Houston Methodist Hospital due to suffering from shortness of breath.

Bush was not expected to attend the inauguration of America's 45th president, Donald Trump, 70, on Friday (20Jan17) due to his poor health.