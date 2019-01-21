Donald Trump's real-life antics have earned him three Golden Raspberry nominations.

The President of the United States has received three nods in Hollywood's 39th annual 'worst of' line-up, the Razzies - with a nomination for Worst Actor for his appearance in Michael Moore's documentary 'Fahrenheit 11/9' and Dinesh d'Souza's 'Death of a Nation'.

The US leader and his ''self-perpetuating pettiness'' also received a nod for Worst Screen Combo, while his wife Melania, was nominated for Worst Supporting Actress for playing herself in 'Fahrenheit 11/9'.

However, the First Lady faces competition for the dubious award from Counselor to the President and former presidential campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, who also got the nod for appearing in Moore's documentary, alongside Marcia Gay Harden ('Fifty Shades Freed'),

Kelly Preston ('Gotti') and 'Slender Man's Jaz Sinclair.

'Fahrenheit 11/9' featured Moore interviewing American citizens to get a sense of the social, economic and political impact of Trump's victory, while 'Death of a Nation' - which has been shortlisted for Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel, as it's been branded a ''remake of 'Hillary's America' - conducts an in-depth examination of fascism and white supremacy.

Also up for Worst Actor are Johnny Depp for his voice role in animated adventure 'Sherlock Gnomes', Will Ferrell as Detective Sherlock Holmes in the crime comedy 'Holmes & Watson', John Travolta for gangster biopic 'Gotti' and Bruce Willis for his role as Dr. Paul Kersey in the crime drama 'Death Wish'.

Puppet-noir comedy 'The Happytime Murders', 'Gotti' and 'Holmes & Watson' all got six nods each, and 'Happytime Murders' also received a worst screen combo nomination for its actor-puppet interactions, ''especially in those creepy sex scenes''.

All three are shortlisted for Worst Picture, alongside 'Robin Hood' and 'Winchester'.

Johnny's ex-wife Amber Heard was also nominated for Worst Actress for her performance in the 'London Fields' adaptation, alongside the star of 'The Happytime Murders', Melissa McCarthy, Jennifer Garner for 'Peppermint', Dame Helen Mirren ('Winchester') and Amanda Seyfried ('The Clapper').

The Razzies take place in Los Angeles on February 23, the day before the Oscar winners are announced.

39th Golden Raspberry Awards list of nominations:

Worst Picture:

'Gotti'

'The Happytime Murders'

'Holmes & Watson'

'Robin Hood'

'Winchester'

Worst Actress:

Jennifer Garner - 'Peppermint'

Amber Heard - 'London Fields'

Melissa McCarthy - 'The Happytime Murders' and 'Life of the Party'

Helen Mirren - 'Winchester'

Amanda Seyfried - 'The Clapper'

Worst Actor:

Johnny Depp (voice only) - 'Sherlock Gnomes'

Will Ferrell - 'Holmes & Watson'

John Travolta - 'Gotti'

Donald J Trump (as himself) - 'Death of a Nation' and 'Fahrenheit 11/9'

Bruce Willis - 'Death Wish'

Worst Supporting Actor:

Jamie Foxx - 'Robin Hood'

Ludacris (voice only) - 'Show Dogs'

Joel McHale - 'The Happytime Murders'

John C Reilly - 'Holmes & Watson'

Justice Smith - 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'

Worst Supporting Actress:

Kellyanne Conway (as herself) - 'Fahrenheit 11/9'

Marcia Gay Harden - 'Fifty Shades Freed'

Kelly Preston - 'Gotti'

Jaz Sinclair - 'Slender Man'

Melania Trump (as herself) - 'Fahrenheit 11/9'

Worst Screen Combo:

Any two actors or puppets (especially in those creepy sex scenes) - 'The Happytime Murders'

Johnny Depp and his fast-fading film career (he's doing voices for cartoons, fer kripesakes!) - 'Sherlock Gnomes'

Will Ferrell and John C Reilly (trashing two of literature's most beloved characters) -'Holmes & Watson'

Kelly Preston and John Travolta (getting Battlefield Earth type reviews!) - 'Gotti'

Donald J Trump and his self-perpetuating pettiness - 'Death of a Nation' and 'Fahrenheit 11/9'

Worst Remake, Rip-Off Or Sequel:

'Death of a Nation'(remake of Hillary's America)

'Death Wish'

'Holmes & Watson'

'The Meg' (rip-off of 'Jaws')

'Robin Hood'

Worst Director:

Etan Cohen - 'Holmes & Watson'

Kevin Connolly - 'Gotti'

James Foley - 'Fifty Shades Freed'

Brian Henson - 'The Happytime Murders'

The Spierig brothers (Michael and Peter) - 'Winchester'

Worst Screenplay:

'Death of a Nation'

'Fifty Shades Freed'

'Gotti'

'The Happytime Murders'

'Winchester'