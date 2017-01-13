Since President Franklin Delano Roosevelt converted a White House cloakroom into a movie theatre in 1942, it has been traditional for U.S. presidents to organise screenings of the nation's most popular films, with a particular focus on Oscar winners.

With La La Land having won an unprecedented seven Golden Globes, making it an early favourite to triumph at the Oscars, Chazelle's modern musical could potentially be a recipient of the honour.

However the filmmaker's distaste for controversial U.S. President-elect Donald Trump means he'd refuse an invitation to celebrate La La Land's success with the politician.

"I wouldn't feel comfortable showing the movie (at the White House)," he tells British newspaper The Times. "Ewww. God. Just thinking about Donald Trump in the White House. I can't believe what's happened to us..."

Outgoing president Barack Obama frequently invited Hollywood stars to join him at special screenings, and hosted the cast of the historical drama Hidden Figures last month (Dec16).

However many of Hollywood's biggest stars have made their disgust at the prospect of Trump becoming president on 20 January (17) clear and it seems unlikely the star-studded White House screenings will continue.

Despite America's troubles, Damien hopes his musical, which stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as a couple trying to make it as a musician and an actress in Hollywood, will inspire people to follow their dreams whatever the world's problems.

"They (musicals) are a counterpoint, but even the most fantastical musicals are saying something about where humanity is at that time," he says. "What La La Land is trying to say is that it doesn't matter if your dreams come true or not, but the act of chasing them is beautiful. I certainly couldn't have conceived the world would would be as s**tty as it is now when I wrote it."

La La Land, which also stars John Legend, Rosemarie DeWitt and J.K. Simmons, is in cinemas now (Jan17).