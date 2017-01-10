Rappers Migos have taken over the top of the U.S. singles chart a day after Golden Globe winner Donald Glover called the band's new song the "best ever".
Bad and Boujee gives the trio its first Billboard Hot 100 number one.
Glover, aka Childish Gambino, namechecked the track during his acceptance speech at the Globes on Sunday night (08Jan17).
Migos guest-starred on his hit TV series Atlanta, which picked up two awards at the prizegiving.
Glover said, "I really wanna thank the Migos, not for being in the show, but for making Bad and Boujee... That's the best song ever."
Rae Sremmurd's Black Beatles rises a spot to two on the new chart, while another former number one, The Chainsmokers' Closer, is also up to three.
The Weeknd's Starboy and Bruno Mars' 24K Magic round out the new top five.
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
Just as people began to write off veteran director Ridley Scott after a series of...
In these faux featurettes, the crew of Ares 3 talk us through some of the...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Mark Watney is an astronaut whose resourceful and determined personality is the only thing he...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
Zoe is part of a group of scientists with the goal of bringing people back...
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Even as this comedy strains to be goofy and transgressive, it catches us by surprise...
Brandy Clark is a smart, high-achieving though particularly naive high-school graduate whose finding the prospect...
Brandy Clark is an ordinary high school senior who finds herself suffocated under the pressures...