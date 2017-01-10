Bad and Boujee gives the trio its first Billboard Hot 100 number one.

Glover, aka Childish Gambino, namechecked the track during his acceptance speech at the Globes on Sunday night (08Jan17).

Migos guest-starred on his hit TV series Atlanta, which picked up two awards at the prizegiving.

Glover said, "I really wanna thank the Migos, not for being in the show, but for making Bad and Boujee... That's the best song ever."

Rae Sremmurd's Black Beatles rises a spot to two on the new chart, while another former number one, The Chainsmokers' Closer, is also up to three.

The Weeknd's Starboy and Bruno Mars' 24K Magic round out the new top five.