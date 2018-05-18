Jonathan Kasdan - who co-wrote 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' alongside Lawrence Kasdan - has revealed that Donald Glover's 'Star Wars' character is pansexual.
Donald Glover's 'Star Wars' character is pansexual, according to one of the film's writers.
Jonathan Kasdan - who co-wrote 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' alongside Lawrence Kasdan - has revealed that Glover's on-screen character, Lando Calrissian, is pansexual, meaning he's attracted to people regardless of their sex or gender identity.
Asked whether Lando identified as pansexual, he told the Huffington Post: ''I would say yes.
''There's a fluidity to Donald and Billy Dee's [portrayal of Lando's] sexuality. I mean, I would have loved to have gotten a more explicitly LGBT character into this movie.''
Jonathan, 38, explained that it's ''time'' the 'Star Wars' franchise starts to embrace characters of different sexualities.
He continued: ''I think it's time, certainly, for that, and I love the fluidity - sort of the spectrum of sexuality that Donald appeals to and that droids are a part of.''
However, he also admitted it's not clear where the studio will take Lando's character in the future.
Jonathan shared: ''He doesn't make any hard and fast rules. I think it's fun. I don't know where it will go.''
During the new Ron Howard-directed movie, Lando shares a few flirtatious moments with L3-37, a droid played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
And in an interview with USA Today newspaper, Phoebe confessed that the two characters share a ''love for each other''.
She explained: ''The fact that they can be rude and short with each [other] and they can boss each other around is actually what reveals their love for each other and trust for each other.
''They're both very independent characters in their own right and yet they've chosen to partner with each other. There's something, I think, really romantic about that.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
Just as people began to write off veteran director Ridley Scott after a series of...
In these faux featurettes, the crew of Ares 3 talk us through some of the...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Mark Watney is an astronaut whose resourceful and determined personality is the only thing he...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
Zoe is part of a group of scientists with the goal of bringing people back...
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Even as this comedy strains to be goofy and transgressive, it catches us by surprise...
Brandy Clark is a smart, high-achieving though particularly naive high-school graduate whose finding the prospect...