Donald Glover's 'Star Wars' character is pansexual, according to one of the film's writers.

Jonathan Kasdan - who co-wrote 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' alongside Lawrence Kasdan - has revealed that Glover's on-screen character, Lando Calrissian, is pansexual, meaning he's attracted to people regardless of their sex or gender identity.

Asked whether Lando identified as pansexual, he told the Huffington Post: ''I would say yes.

''There's a fluidity to Donald and Billy Dee's [portrayal of Lando's] sexuality. I mean, I would have loved to have gotten a more explicitly LGBT character into this movie.''

Jonathan, 38, explained that it's ''time'' the 'Star Wars' franchise starts to embrace characters of different sexualities.

He continued: ''I think it's time, certainly, for that, and I love the fluidity - sort of the spectrum of sexuality that Donald appeals to and that droids are a part of.''

However, he also admitted it's not clear where the studio will take Lando's character in the future.

Jonathan shared: ''He doesn't make any hard and fast rules. I think it's fun. I don't know where it will go.''

During the new Ron Howard-directed movie, Lando shares a few flirtatious moments with L3-37, a droid played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

And in an interview with USA Today newspaper, Phoebe confessed that the two characters share a ''love for each other''.

She explained: ''The fact that they can be rude and short with each [other] and they can boss each other around is actually what reveals their love for each other and trust for each other.

''They're both very independent characters in their own right and yet they've chosen to partner with each other. There's something, I think, really romantic about that.''