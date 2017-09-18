American star Donald Glover has admitted he will ''probably'' release his long-awaited mixtape with Chance the Rapper.
The 33-year-old actor - whose rap name is Childish Gambino - has previously spoken about a potential collaboration between himself and Chance, and after collecting two gongs at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night (17.09.17), Donald spoke about a potential return to the music business.
Speaking backstage at the awards bash, Donald shared: ''I feel like if I don't make a Chance the Rapper mixtape, like a double mixtape, a bunch of 14 year olds will kick my ass.''
Donald previously announced he was walking away from his hip-hop career to focus his attention on acting.
But he has now revealed he is likely to make his return alongside the 24-year-old star.
He said: ''I feel like I've gotta do something. I probably will.''
The rapper's comments have already been retweeted by Chance, suggesting the ambition might be realised in the near future.
By contrast, Donald previously insisted he was walking away from music following the release of his album 'Awaken, My Love!' in 2016.
Of his decision to retire from making music, he previously said: ''There's nothing worst than like a third sequel, like a third movie and we're like, 'again?'
''You know, I like it when something's good and when it comes back there's a reason to come back, there's a reason to do that.''
He also claimed that continuing his career under the name of Childish Gambino might compromise his ''punk'' approach.
Donald explained: ''Like I feel like there's gotta be a reason to do things and I always had a reason to be punk.
''Being punk just always felt really good to me and we always looked at 'Atlanta' as a punk show and I feel like the direction I would go with Childish Gambino wouldn't be punk anymore.''
