Donald Glover would ''love'' to play Lando Calrissian again.

The 34-year-old actor stars as a young version of the intergalactic smuggler in the new 'Star Wars' spin-off movie 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' - which centres on the life of a young Han Solo, who is friends with Lando - and has said he would love to step into the character's shoes for his own spin-off movie, as he believes there's a story that has to be told.

When asked about getting his own film, Donald said: ''It would always be fun to be Lando again. I would love to do it again. It's really fun. The movie, I feel like, is wide open. This part of the universe without the ... I feel like with the Skywalkers, it's hard, because it's almost like the Bible. There's a story that you have to tell, and the lineage of that family. I feel like out here its like, yeah, we're just like husters and gamblers and space pirates, essentially, so you can do a lot more and have a lot more fun. And I like those movies a lot. I like the comedy of them, the silliness and also the adventure. I think it would just be fun to do.''

And whilst the star previously noted that it was nice not to worry about writing or producing - which he does on his hit FX show 'Atlanta' - whilst working on the blockbuster production, he also hasn't ruled out lending the writing team a hand if a solo Lando movie should happen.

Speaking during a Town Hall conversation with Entertainment Weekly - which will air on their SiriusXM show on Thursday (24.05.18) - he added: ''I mean, yeah. I think it would be fun to [write it].

''It would be cool to see, like, 'Frasier in Space' - like, a high-end guy in space. All of these characters are very specific and they have very specific points of view, so it's always going to be fun to see them traveling around to a planet that is the opposite of what they're used to ... And all of that seems like it would be fun to write, for sure. But it also is nice to not have to write that. It's also nice to just, you know, show up in a cape and get pointed in the right direction.''