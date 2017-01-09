Donald Glover randomly paid tribute to Atlanta-based rap group Migos in his 2017 Golden Globes acceptance speech.
The musician and actor, also known as rapper Childish Gambino, celebrated a double Golden Globe win on Sunday night (08Jan17) for his FX show Atlanta, which is set in the area where he grew up.
As well as thanking his immediate family, the 33-year-old musician and show creator went on to thank hip hop group Migos from Georgia, Atlanta. The group which is comprised of rappers Quavo, Takeoff and Offset have enjoyed hits with songs Versace, Fight Night and Look at My Dab which spawned a dance craze. While Bad and Boujee hit the number two spot in the Billboard Hot 100 charts.
As he accepted the award for Best Comedy Series, Glover randomly thanked the Look at my Dab musicians.
“I really want to thank Atlanta, and black folks in Atlanta, for real - just for being alive and doing just amazing and being amazing people,” he smiled. “I couldn’t be here without Atlanta and I really want to thank The Migos, not for being in the show but for making ‘Bad and Boujee.’ That’s the best song ever.”
Later in the evening, as he accepted his second award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, the former Community star revealed the sex of his newborn baby - a boy - he and his girlfriend welcomed in 2016.
“I really want to say thank you to my son and the mother of my son for making me believe in people again and things being possible, so thank you,” he gushed.
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
Just as people began to write off veteran director Ridley Scott after a series of...
In these faux featurettes, the crew of Ares 3 talk us through some of the...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Mark Watney is an astronaut whose resourceful and determined personality is the only thing he...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
Zoe is part of a group of scientists with the goal of bringing people back...
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Even as this comedy strains to be goofy and transgressive, it catches us by surprise...
Brandy Clark is a smart, high-achieving though particularly naive high-school graduate whose finding the prospect...
Brandy Clark is an ordinary high school senior who finds herself suffocated under the pressures...