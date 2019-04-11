Donald Glover will be streaming his film 'Guava Island' for free after his Coachella set.

Amazon Studios announced that the actor-and-musician's latest film - which stars Glover alongside Rihanna, Nonso Anozie and Letitia Wright - will be unveiled on Saturday (13.04.19) on the streaming service and will be available to stream for free without an Amazon Prime subscription.

The film will be available in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide at Amazon.

'Guava Island' will debut in a specially constructed theatre at the Coachella Music Festival on Thursday (11.04.19) - the day before Glover's set as his rap persona Childish Gambino set - and will continue to screen throughout the festival.

The film was helmed by Glover's 'Atlanta' collaborator Hiro Murai and written by his brother Stephen and focuses on a local musician's ambition to throw an inclusive festival.

In a statement, the 'Redbone' hitmaker said: ''I'm really humbled having the opportunity to present something this timely and timeless. Between Rihanna and the people of Cuba, this is one of my favourite projects I've ever worked on.''

'Guava Island' was produced by Fam Udeorji, Carmen Cuba, Glover and New Regency, who also financed the project, with executive producers Stephen Glover, Murai and Ibra Ake.

The 'This Is America' singer will headline this year's festival alongside Ariana Grande and Tame Impala and they are all set to perform twice at the annual music extravaganza, which is held between April 12 and April 14 and April 19 and April 21 in Indio, California.

Donald will appear on both Fridays, the Kevin Parker-fronted band will play on both Saturdays and Ariana is set to perform on both Sundays.