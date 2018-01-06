Donald Glover says Ron Howard has not changed the ''vision'' of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'.
Ron Howard took over the director's chair from Phil Lord and Chris Miller - who left the prequel spin-off due to creative differences - but Donald says it hasn't really affected him and the other actors as Ron didn't want them to change what they were doing.
He explained at the TCAs in Los Angeles: ''It didn't really [change]. I think we were never faced with anything like that and he did a good job of coming in and didn't want us to change what we were doing at all. He wanted us to be comfortable with our vision.''
Donald, 34, plays the young Lando Calrissian in the movie and revealed that 'Star Wars' fans are in for a treat as Howard has included a shot that has never been done before in the franchise.
He said: ''I remember going on set one of the first times, he was like, 'Yeah, I want to follow you onto the Millennium Falcon and do this thing.' I was like, 'I don't think I've ever seen the outside go into the inside.' He's like, 'Yeah, no one's ever done that shot.' As a fan I was like yeah, I was really excited. I know there's been a lot of talk in the press about this movie but for me anyway, it was a dream and also it looks really cool to me.''
And Donald, who created and starred in the series 'Atlanta', admitted it was nice not to be in charge for once.
He said: ''This is the first time in a long time, I was just acting. Most of the time, I have to write or do music. This time I woke up and got to be somebody else and the stress wasn't there for me.''
