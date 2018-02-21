Donald Glover has said that 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' is ''a lot more fun'' than other movies in the popular franchise and admitted he's excited about it.
Donald Glover has promised 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' is ''a lot more fun'' than other 'Star Wars' movies.
The 34-year-old actor - who portrays the young Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Han Solo spin-off - is ''really excited'' about the ''cool'' film and doesn't think it has as many storyline pressures as other tales in the franchise.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Glover said: ''I think it's just a lot more fun. All the 'Star Wars' [movies] are really fun, but I think this movie, we know what's going to happen, we know they're not going to die, ya know?
''We know, kind of, what happens, but how we got there, I guess, is the crux of it.
''So we're allowed to have a lot more fun than I think the other movies where you have to deal with a lot of the lineage in what's going to happen.
''I think this movie's, like, just a fun, summer film. I'm really excited about it. It's really cool.''
Ron Howard took over the director's chair from Phil Lord and Chris Miller - who left the project due to creative differences - but Glover recently said it didn't really affect him and the other actors as the filmmaker didn't want them to change what they were doing.
He said: ''It didn't really [change]. I think we were never faced with anything like that and he did a good job of coming in and didn't want us to change what we were doing at all.
''He wanted us to be comfortable with our vision.''
'Solo: A Star Wars Story' follows the story of Han Solo, the captain of the Millennium Falcon and one of the great leaders of the Rebel Alliance.
The movie will focus on a younger version of the titular character, with Alden Ehrenreich taking over the iconic role from Harrison Ford.
Han and Chewbacca will be seen first meeting Lando Calrissian (Glover) and they will also encounter Woody Harrelson's alter-ego Beckett, who is believed to be a mentor to young Han who guides him on his journey to becoming a space smuggler.
