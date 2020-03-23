Donald Glover has officially dropped his new record, '3.15.20', which features collaborations with the likes of Ariana Grande and 21 Savage.
Donald Glover has officially released his new album '3.15.20'.
The 36-year-old actor and rapper - who performs music under the stage name Childish Gambino - dropped his fourth studio album via a live stream last week and it was later removed without explanation, but he has now released the record, which features Ariana Grande and 21 Savage collaborations among others.
The album is available on streaming services such as Spotify, and it is also available as a continuous play via his Donald Glover Presents website, which initially featured the new tracks on March 15th before they were taken down.
Just two of the songs have titles, 'Algorhythm' and 'Time', with the other names appearing as the time they feature on the album, such as '0.00' and '12.38'.
Last week, the stream was accompanied by a four-panel artwork depicting the world in chaos, which comes amid the global coronavirus pandemic, which has killed nearly 15,000 people.
Fans were also invited to type in text, which suggested Donald was seeking recommendations for the title for the stream, which just had the name Donald Glover Presents - the same as his Adidas range.
The musician and-actor previously said he'd planned to release one more album before giving up his Childish Gambino moniker.
After collecting his Grammy in 2018, he said: ''I stand by that. I'm really appreciative of this [Grammy]. I'm making another project right now. But I like endings, I think they're important to progress. I think if a lot of things had death clauses in them we wouldn't have a lot of problems in the world, to be honest. I think endings are good because they force things to get better.''
We explore the musical culture of Camden as Madness and Amy Winehouse receive their stones on the Music Walk of Fame.
The Quarterhouse, and Melting Vinyl, played host to two inspired performances in Folkestone on the first evening of March.
Six album releases we can't wait for this month.
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
Just as people began to write off veteran director Ridley Scott after a series of...
In these faux featurettes, the crew of Ares 3 talk us through some of the...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Mark Watney is an astronaut whose resourceful and determined personality is the only thing he...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
Zoe is part of a group of scientists with the goal of bringing people back...
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Even as this comedy strains to be goofy and transgressive, it catches us by surprise...
Brandy Clark is a smart, high-achieving though particularly naive high-school graduate whose finding the prospect...