Donald Glover would love to direct a 'Star Wars' film in the future but he doesn't feel ''ready'' to take on the challenge yet.

The 33-year-old actor is already part of the sci-fi franchise after being cast as a young Lando Calrissian in the spin-off movie based around space smuggler Han Solo but despite claiming he would be ''honoured'' to go behind the camera a story set in a galaxy far, far away, he doesn't think he has the skills to take control of a saga installment yet.

Glover made history at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night (17.09.17) when he became the first African-American director to win the Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series prize for FX's 'Atlanta' but he wants to build up his experience before he takes on 'Star Wars'.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' at the Emmys, Glover - who also won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his acting in 'Atlanta' - said: ''I would be honoured but it's a big plate, it's a big plate. That's a buffet plate. I don't know if I'm ready for that yet.''

The Han Solo movie recently had a switch around of directors after Christopher Miller and Phil Lord left the franchise due to creative differences and Ron Howard took over.

This is not the only movie in the franchise that has had a change of director with Colin Trevorrow leaving 'Episode IX' to be replaced by 'The Force Awakens' director J.J. Abrams.

The Han Solo spin-off movie is set to follow a younger version of the titular character, with Alden Ehrenreich taking over the iconic role from Harrison Ford.

Han and his wookiee sidekick Chewbacca will be seen first meeting Lando Calrissian and they will also encounter Woody Harrelson's alter ego Beckett, who is believed to be a mentor to young Han who guides him on his journey to becoming a space smuggler.

The 'Star Wars Anthology' film is slated to be released in May 2018.