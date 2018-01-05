Donald Glover has welcomed his second child.

The 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star confirmed his girlfriend Michelle has given birth to the couple's second baby.

He told Entertainment Tonight FX's TCA: ''She's [Michelle's] great. She's good. Baby's born, so she's happier now.''

Donald announced Michelle was expecting their second child during the Emmy Awards in September.

Speaking to accept the Best Actor in a Comedy Series award for his performance in 'Atlanta',he said: ''I want to think Michelle, my partner. You love me even how crazy I get it. I want to thank my baby, my son, for just being the joy in my life. I want to thank my unborn son, we're listening to Stevie tonight.''

Reflecting on his success at the time, he added: ''I want to thank Trump for making black people number one on the most oppressed list. He's the reason I'm probably up here.''

Donald's personal and professional successes come shortly after he announced his retirement from making music.

He shared: ''There's nothing worst than like a third sequel, like a third movie and we're like, 'again?' You know, I like it when something's good and when it comes back there's a reason to come back, there's a reason to do that ...

''Being punk just always felt really good to me and we always looked at 'Atlanta' as a punk show and I feel like the direction I would go with Childish Gambino wouldn't be punk anymore.''