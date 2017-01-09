Donald Glover revealed he has a son during his Golden Globes Awards acceptance speech.

The fiercely private actor and his girlfriend, whose name is unknown, were reported in October to have welcomed their first child into the world earlier in 2016, and the 'Atlanta' star spoke about his family for the first time as he picked up the Best Actor in a Comedy Series prize at the ceremony on Sunday (08.01.17).

He said: ''I really want to say thank you to my son and the mother of my son for making me believe in people again and things being possible, so thank you.''

The 33-year-old star made the audience at the Beverly Hilton hotel laugh with his speech, when he described them all as ''magical'' and told of how he's astonished his father with his achievements.

He said: ''I grew up in a house where magic wasn't allowed, so everybody in here is magical to me, like every time I saw a movie or a Disney movie or heard your voices or saw you, I was like, 'Oh, it's from people.;

''We're the ones who, in a weird way, tell a story or a lie to children, so they do stuff that we never thought was possible.

''My dad used to tell me every day you can do anything you want and I remembered thinking as a kid in first grade, 'You're lying to me.' But now I do stuff and he's like, 'I didn't think that was possible.' ''

Earlier in the evening, Donald - who also created 'Atlanta' - also sparked laughs when he accepted the award for Best Comedy Series.

He joked: '' really want to thank Atlanta, and black folks in Atlanta, for real - just for being alive and doing just amazing and being amazing people.

''I couldn't be here without Atlanta and I really want to thank The Migos, not for being in the show but for making 'Bad and Boujee.' That's the best song ever.''