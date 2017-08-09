Donald Glover feels like ''a child in divorce'' after the change of director on the Han Solo movie.

The 33-year-old actor is currently filming for the 'Star Wars' spin-off but recently Ron Howard took over the project after Phil Lord and Chris Miller left the movie over creative differences, and Glover - who plays Lando Calrissian opposite Alden Ehrenreich in the lead role - admitted the change has added pressure to his performance because he worries he isn't the new helmsman's ideal choice for the part.

He told the new issue of The Hollywood Reporter: ''Ron Howard is such a legend, and he knows exactly what the vision for what he is doing is.

''But Phil Lord and Chris Miller hired us, so you sort of feel like, 'I know I'm not your first choice...'

''And you worry about that. To be honest, I don't know exactly what happened. I feel like I was the baby in the divorce, or the youngest child.

''The oldest child is like 'we know what's happening, but we are keeping you out of it'.

''And I'm just like 'was that scene good? How did you feel?'''

The actor's father, Donald Sr, is a huge 'Star Wars' fan and introduced him to the franchise when he was a boy.

The first toy his dad bought him was a Lando action figure and Glover said one of the best things about landing the role was being able to call his father with the news.

He said: ''He just kept saying 'woooow'.''

Donald Sr. has also been able to be see the set at Pinewood Studios, in London.

