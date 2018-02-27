Donald Glover has decided to step away from music because he doesn't think artists have ''good intentions.''
Donald Glover doesn't think anyone has ''good intentions'' in the music industry.
The 'Redbone' singer has decided to retire his alter-ego Childish Gambino after his next album because he doesn't like that every artist has ''incentives.''
Speaking to The New Yorker magazine, he said: ''Before my first album came out, I wanted people to like me, and to realise that I had good intentions. Then I realised that no one has good intentions--we all just have incentives.''
The 33-year-old singer picked up a Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance at the award ceremony earlier this year and is pleased he can go out with a bang.
He explained: ''I'm really appreciative of this [Grammy]. I'm making another project right now. But I like endings, I think they're important to progress. I think if a lot of things had death clauses in them we wouldn't have a lot of problems in the world, to be honest. I think endings are good because they force things to get better.''
The 'Atlanta' creator - who juggles music with acting and directing - has just signed a new record deal with RCA and has promised fans new music very soon.
But during a live show last year he revealed his next Gambino album - the follow-up to critically acclaimed 2016 album 'Awaken, My Love' - will be his last.
Speaking about the decision, Donald said previously: ''There's nothing worst than like a third sequel, like a third movie and we're like, 'again?'
''You know, I like it when something's good and when it comes back there's a reason to come back, there's a reason to do that. Like I feel like there's gotta be a reason to do things and I always had a reason to be punk. Being punk just always felt really good to me and we always looked at 'Atlanta' as a punk show and I feel like the direction I would go with Childish Gambino wouldn't be punk anymore.''
