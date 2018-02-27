Donald Glover doesn't think anyone has ''good intentions'' in the music industry.

The 'Redbone' singer has decided to retire his alter-ego Childish Gambino after his next album because he doesn't like that every artist has ''incentives.''

Speaking to The New Yorker magazine, he said: ''Before my first album came out, I wanted people to like me, and to realise that I had good intentions. Then I realised that no one has good intentions--we all just have incentives.''

The 33-year-old singer picked up a Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance at the award ceremony earlier this year and is pleased he can go out with a bang.

He explained: ''I'm really appreciative of this [Grammy]. I'm making another project right now. But I like endings, I think they're important to progress. I think if a lot of things had death clauses in them we wouldn't have a lot of problems in the world, to be honest. I think endings are good because they force things to get better.''

The 'Atlanta' creator - who juggles music with acting and directing - has just signed a new record deal with RCA and has promised fans new music very soon.

But during a live show last year he revealed his next Gambino album - the follow-up to critically acclaimed 2016 album 'Awaken, My Love' - will be his last.

Speaking about the decision, Donald said previously: ''There's nothing worst than like a third sequel, like a third movie and we're like, 'again?'

''You know, I like it when something's good and when it comes back there's a reason to come back, there's a reason to do that. Like I feel like there's gotta be a reason to do things and I always had a reason to be punk. Being punk just always felt really good to me and we always looked at 'Atlanta' as a punk show and I feel like the direction I would go with Childish Gambino wouldn't be punk anymore.''