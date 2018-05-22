Donald Glover ''stopped talking to his friends'' to avoid letting slip 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' spoilers.
The 34-year-old actor - who plays Lando Calrissian in the movie - was worried about revealing too much about his role and so opted to cut off his pals so he didn't overshare.
He told the New York Post's Page Six column: ''I stopped talking to friends. I had a friend who's super into 'Star Wars and I think it was out that I auditioned and he was already like, 'Oh my God, you're Lando,' before I'd gotten the part. I guess lying to friends was the hardest part. I told my dad immediately. I know i wasn't supposed to, but i told him immediately just because it was a big deal to him. He's a huge fan and Lando was, like, my first toy he gave me. It was just a big deal.''
Meanwhile, Donald previously insisted he would ''love'' to play Lando Calrissian again for his own spin-off movie.
When asked about getting his own film, Donald shared: ''It would always be fun to be Lando again. I would love to do it again. It's really fun. The movie, I feel like, is wide open. This part of the universe without the ... I feel like with the Skywalkers, it's hard, because it's almost like the Bible. There's a story that you have to tell, and the lineage of that family.
''I feel like out here its like, yeah, we're just like husters and gamblers and space pirates, essentially, so you can do a lot more and have a lot more fun. And I like those movies a lot. I like the comedy of them, the silliness and also the adventure. I think it would just be fun to do.''
