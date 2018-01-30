Donald Glover has confirmed he is retiring Childish Gambino because he thinks change is ''important to progress''.

The 'Redbone' singer picked up a Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance for the hit at the award ceremony at the weekend, but told reporters backstage he had not changed his mind that his next album will be Gambino's last.

In a video posted on YouTube by Variety, 33-year-old Donald said: ''I stand by that. I'm really appreciative of this [Grammy]. I'm making another project right now. But I like endings, I think they're important to progress.

''I think if a lot of things had death clauses in them we wouldn't have a lot of problems in the world, to be honest. I think endings are good because they force things to get better.''

The 'Atlanta' creator - who juggles music with acting and directing - has just signed a new record deal with RCA and has promised fans new music very soon.

But during a live show last year he revealed his next Gambino album - the follow-up to critically acclaimed 2016 album 'Awaken, My Love' - will be his last.

Speaking about the decision, Donald said previously: ''There's nothing worst than like a third sequel, like a third movie and we're like, 'again?'

''You know, I like it when something's good and when it comes back there's a reason to come back, there's a reason to do that.''

He added: ''Like I feel like there's gotta be a reason to do things and I always had a reason to be punk.

''Being punk just always felt really good to me and we always looked at 'Atlanta' as a punk show and I feel like the direction I would go with Childish Gambino wouldn't be punk anymore.''