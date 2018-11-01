Donald Glover and Pharrell Williams paid tribute to Mac Miller via video message during a benefit concert in honour of the late rapper on Wednesday (31.10.18).
Donald Glover and Pharrell Williams led tributes to Mac Miller during the 'A Celebration of Life' benefit concert.
The 26-year-old rapper was found dead in his San Fernando Valley home last month, following a suspected overdose, and on Wednesday night (31.10.18) stars from the music world came out to honour the late hip-hop star by performing covers of his much-loved songs at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and sharing their memories of the 'Dang' hitmaker'.
In a video message, Donald - who goes by the stage name Childish Gambino - said: ''Thank you, Mac, for sharing your soul and your beauty with us, especially your love of music. Thank you for sharing that with us.
''You were a really necessary and intelligent light and I'm really glad we met, I'm glad you made music and to all the Mac fans out there, thank you for joining him and being part of his journey.''
Pharrell praised Mac for his ''amazing'' voice and said he will be sorely missed.
The 'Happy' hitmaker said in a clip: ''Listening to all of your recent music, you really were using your voice.
''It's amazing. The world misses you bro, rest easy. Definitely in peace.''
Other messages came from rappers Pusha T, Lil Wayne, A$AP Ferg and Tyler the Creator.
John Mayer took to the stage to perform his own interpretation of Mac's song 'Small Worlds' from his last album released before his death, 'Swimming', and Chance the Rapper and Travis Scott also took to the stage.
The benefit concert featured a minutes silence for the 11 victims of the Pittsburgh Synagogue Massacre, who were gunned down while celebrating Shabbat, led by DJ Zane Lowe, as was from the city in Pennsylvania.
Zane gave a tear-jerking speech about how Mac - whose real name was Malcolm McCormick - always preached: ''If you wanna know me the best chance is to listen to my music.''
The evening concluded with a performance by Travis Scott, and as the lights came up, Mac was heard saying thank you for coming in a previous recording by the rapper.
Mac's ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande was absent from the event, but she took to her Instagram Story to share a picture of her with Mac's dog Myron, wearing the rapper's hooded jumper with the words, ''I'm not a rapper'', emblazoned on it.
Those in attendance and watching the livestream of the concert were able to donate to The Mac Miller Circles Fund (MMCF), which was setup in memory of the 'Come Back To Earth' rapper to provide funding and resources to underprivileged youths desperate to explore the arts.
His mother Karen Meyers previously: ''The support we've experienced is evident in this amazing lineup and is a testament to Malcolm's incredible life.
''He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the MMCF will continue to do just that.''
