Childish Gambino paid tribute to his late father as his promised new music during his final show.

The 35-year-old rapper-and-singer - the musical alter ego of actor Donald Glover - brought his farewell tour to an end with two sold-out shows at The Forum in Los Angeles, and this week he made an emotional speech to his fans about ''trust''.

As reported by Billboard, he said: ''I lost my father a couple weeks ago.

''I wanted to play him some of the new songs, but he didn't want to hear them because he was like, 'I know they'll be great.' I'm not saying that to talk about music, I say that to talk about trust.''

As well as performing 'Riot' for his dad, Gambino also opened up to his audience about the difficult year he's had away from his music.

He added: ''I lost a lot of good people. I know it's been a tough year for everybody, that's what's crazy. I wish I could change everything for everybody.''

The star also teased a new, unreleased track which could feature on his fourth and final album, which is expected to be released next year.

Earlier this year, he was forced to cancel a few dates of his 'This Is America' tour in the US following an injury he incurred while on stage in Dallas in September.

Unfortunately, this led to the 'Redbone' rapper axing a string of planned live performances in Europe and Australia.

rescheduled his show at London's O2 Arena on November 4 for March 24, 2019 and tickets will remain valid for this date while those who can't attend the new date will be given a full refund.