Don Mclean is dating a 24-year-old model.

The 73-year-old singer is romancing Paris Dylan and the couple recently enjoyed a romantic break in Paris, France, which they each documented on their Twitter accounts.

Paris shared various sightseeing pictures from the Louvre, Palace of Versailles, and the Eiffel Tower, as well as revealing they had visited the grave of The Doors frontman Jim Morisson and been shopping for Christian Louboutin shoes.

One one photo of herself and the 'American Pie' singer standing in front of the Eifel Tower, she wrote: ''A dream with my love [heart emoji] (sic)''

Don shared the same photo and wrote: ''Don & Paris at the Eiffel Tower (sic)''

Another photo of Don was captioned: ''Happy boy [heart and French flag emojis] (sic)''

The 'Catfish' star - who has been accompanying Don on tour in Europe - also shared a video from the top of the iconic landmark.

She captioned the clip: ''We went to the top Eiffel Tower tonight. I had the most amazing time. I will miss this so much. One of the best nights ever. [heart emoji] (sic)''

Paris has also changed her Twitter biography to reference her relationship with the 'Vincent' hitmaker.

It now reads: ''In love with my dog, 60s music, my dog, & @donmcleanonline.(sic)''

The veteran musician split from Patrisha McLean in 2016 after 30 years of marriage shortly after he was arrested over allegations of domestic violence.

Patrisha's lawyer, Gene Libby, said at the time: ''After having time to reflect on her marriage, Patrisha decided that divorce is in her best interest, both physically and emotionally.

''Since Don McLean's arrest for domestic violence assault, domestic terrorizing, domestic violence criminal threatening, criminal restraint and criminal mischief on January 18, 2016, Don has been prohibited from contacting her, and she has gained strength and insight away from his influence and control.''