Don Johnson won't watch his daughter Dakota Johnson in the 'Fifty Shades' films because he doesn't ''need to see'' her raunchy scenes.
The 'Miami Vice' star's 30-year-old offspring - who he has with ex-wife Melanie Griffith - became a household name thanks to her role as Anastasia Steele in the raunchy trilogy but her famous father doesn't think it would be appropriate to watch the series.
Asked if he's seen the films, he said: ''Hmmmm image control! There are certain images as a father you don't really need to see.''
While Dakota used to join her parents on set when she was younger, Don insisted she never gave any hints she was interested in following in their footsteps.
Speaking on UK TV show 'This Morning', he said: ''I didn't have a clue she was interested [in acting]. She was always joyful on set and playing pranks on everybody. Little did I know, Miss Dakota was paying close inspection!''
Don can next be seen alongside the likes of Daniel Craig, Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans and Toni Collette in 'Knives Out' and working on the movie was an ''amazing'' experience because the cast were so close and loved swapping Hollywood stories when the cameras weren't rolling.
He said: ''It was amazing, we have a thing in America where there are professional theatres called summer stock, we all used to do summer stock.
''Summer stock is in a tiny theatre, tiny green room, where you are stuck together, you hear all these stories.
''The same thing happened on the movie set, we all have these massive trailers, which house a family of six.
''You go in , get dressed, do make-up and go to set. After rehearsals we would find ourselves in this basement room sitting around between shots and telling stories.
''You can imagine, Christopher, Daniel and I - we've got a couple, it was exciting. I can't tell any of them. I probably could but can't remember the whole thing.''
