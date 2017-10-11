Eagles are set to release a special 40th anniversary deluxe edition of their hit album 'Hotel California'.

The American rock band had phenomenal success with the 1976 album - which also featured the popular single of the same name - after it topped the Billboard chart for eight weeks in the US, sold more than 32 million copies, and picked up two Grammy awards for Record of the Year and Best Arrangement For Voices.

Now, to celebrate the impressive 40 year milestone since the record was released, Eagles have announced the 'Hotel California: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition' album, which will hit shelves on November 24.

The upcoming celebratory record features remastered versions of the original track listing, as well as unveiling, for the first time, the audio of 10 live recordings which were made during the band's three-night stint at the Los Angeles Forum in October 1976.

The concert recordings were taped a month before the record's release, and feature one of the first ever live recordings of 'Hotel California' and 'New Kid In Town' along with other Eagles classics including 'Already Gone', 'Take It To the Limit' and 'Witchy Woman'.

'Hotel California: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition' is also accompanied by an exclusive Blu-ray Audio disc, which features the 5.1 Surround Sound mix originally released on DVD-A in 2001 along with a hi-resolution, 192 KHz/24-Bit stereo mix.

The announcement comes after Eagles - comprised of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit - made their triumphant return to the stage this summer at the Classic East and West festivals.

The band are expected to play more dates in the US this autumn, where they will be joined by country superstar Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, son of Eagles founder Glenn Frey.

'Hotel California: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition' tracklisting:

Disc One: Original Album

1. 'Hotel California'

2. 'New Kid In Town'

3. 'Life In The Fast Lane'

4. 'Wasted Time'

5. 'Wasted Time (Reprise)'

6. 'Victim Of Love'

7. 'Pretty Maids All In A Row'

8. 'Try And Love Again'

9. 'The Last Resort'

Disc Two: Live at The Los Angeles Forum (October 1976)

1. 'Take It Easy'

2. 'Take It To The Limit'

3. 'New Kid In Town'

4. 'James Dean'

5. 'Good Day In Hell'

6. 'Witchy Woman'

7. 'Funk #49'

8. 'One Of These Nights'

9. 'Hotel California'

10. 'Already Gone'