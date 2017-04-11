Don Cheadle is set to star and produce in 'Prince of Darkness'.

The 52-year-old actor has reportedly jumped on board the upcoming biopic - based on Jeremiah G. Hamilton, who is described as Wall Street's first black millionaire - although nothing has been set in stone yet and it's not known if he'll play the lead.

Steven Baigelman - who has worked with Cheadle in the past on 'Miles Ahead - is geared up to adapt the script from Shane White's 'Prince of Darkness: The Story of Jeremiah G. Hamilton, Wall Street's First Black Millionaire.' according to Variety.

It's not yet known if anyone else is attached to the movie or when bosses are planning for it to go into production.

Cheadle is no stranger to taking over the reins of a film as he directed, produced, and starred in the 2015 biopic 'Miles Ahead.'

He also has a number of high successful movies under his belt; including 'Devil in a Blue Dress', 'Boogie Nights,' 'Out of Sight,' 'Traffic,' the 'Ocean's Eleven' franchise, 'Crash,' and as James Rhodes/War Machine in 'Iron Man' and 'Captain America'.

However, he admitted his directorial debut in 'Miles Ahead' was very stressful and he enlisted help from George Clooney.

He said previously: ''Directing this film felt like a trail of tears. That was very, very difficult. My wife came out and saw me halfway through it and said, 'You can't do this anymore. Not like this.' There were just too many things to do. It would be interesting to not have to be in the thing and just direct it...

''George Clooney, PTA (Paul Thomas Anderson), Steven Soderbergh, Carl Franklin. I tapped 'em all.

''You would expect to hear more instructive things but I was told, 'Make sure you get sleep and do your push-ups and stay healthy. Wake up with a plan every day and (make sure) that you execute it as closely as you can, knowing that it is going to fall apart.'''