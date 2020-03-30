Don Cheadle is set to play the villain in 'Space Jam 2'.

Lebron James will take the lead in the sports comedy sequel - which follows the 1996 classic which starred Michael Jordan alongside the Looney Tunes characters - and 'Black Monday' actor Paul Scheer has claimed his co-star could be lined up as the antagonist.

Speaking to CinemaBlend, Scheer said: ''Actually Don Cheadle, who I do Black Monday with, he's the bad guy in 'Space Jam [2]', and he said LeBron's really great. He was great in 'Trainwreck' too.''

If his claim is true, Cheadle will follow in the footsteps of Danny Devito, who voiced alien entrepreneur Mr. Swackhammer in the original movie.

James, meanwhile, has taken over the role as protagonist from Jordan and recently revealed that the coronavirus pandemic has not had much of an impact on the film, which is still slated for release in July 2021.

Speaking on the 'Road Trippin'' podcast, he said: '''Space Jam' has always been scheduled to come out in June of 2021. So we're kind of [OK].

''And a lot of it right now is animation, so being indoors is actually great for us. So we're still on.

''Just like everything in the world, everything is slowed down a little bit, but we're still on target. I'm looking forward to it.''

The 35-year-old star admitted he would have liked the movie to be ready now so people can stream it while quarantining at home.

He added: ''During this time right now, I wish we could release it right now, man, and give people some things to watch in their households. But we got until next year, next summer. We're excited about it.''

The original 'Space Jam' saw Chicago Bulls icon Jordan team up with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the 'Looney Tunes' cartoon favourites to play a game of basketball in order to save them from enslavement at an alien amusement park.

James has admitted this film is more important than him and 'Looney Tunes' collaborating.

He said: ''The 'Space Jam' collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie, it's so much bigger.

''I'd just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don't just give up on their dreams. ''