Dominic West wants to make a musical version of 'The Wire' so he can show off his singing voice.
Dominic West wants to make a musical version of 'The Wire'.
The 50-year-old actor has ''always wanted'' to revisit the Baltimore cop drama - in which he played detective Jimmy McNulty from 2002 to 2008 - and thinks it would be a great opportunity to show off his singing voice on stage in character.
He said: ''Maybe we can do a musical of 'The Wire', as I can sing like a charm, or a straight theatre version taking Baltimore to Broadway.''
And Dominic is also open to using anti-ageing technology to play a younger version of his character if there was a chance to make a spin-off film.
He told the Daily Mail newspaper's Sebastian Shakespeare: ''I've always wanted to make a movie version, a bit like 'Sex and the City' did.
''The show's creator said it would have to be a prequel if we did a movie and that we'd have to do that looking-younger thing, like in the Scorsese film, 'The Irishman'.''
Meanwhile, the 'Affair' actor recently revealed he is planning to plant a vineyard and make his own brand of wine, following in the footsteps of TV talk show host Graham Norton, who produces an award-winning Sauvignon Blanc.
He said last month''It's the only good thing about global warming. We will be able to keep on making sparkling wine in England.
''Graham Norton has his own wine, was it Chardonnay? I'm thinking of planting a vineyard in Chippenham and making it myself. They make wine in Wiltshire, they make wine in the Cotswolds as well. And Welsh fizz can be quite good too. I'm thinking of making it my sideline.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) appears to be just an ordinary 21-year-old girl living in East...
It's been 13 years since the release of the Disney/Pixar hit Finding Nemo, and filmmaker...
Dory's past has always eluded her, she's a little forgetful fish whose bright character and...
A sleekly made thriller with a sparky sense of humour, this is also a rare...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
Since Nemo and his father were reunited, the residents living in the coral off the...
If you're looking for news on what stocks to buy, you switch on the TV...
Dory, everyones favourite forgetful fish from Finding Nemo is back and it looks like she...
A classic British memoir gets the full costume drama treatment with this beautifully crafted World...
Based on a true story, this crowd-pleasing comedy-drama is such a joy to watch that...
Vera Brittain is an extraordinarily talented young woman who battles the odds to land herself...
During the UK miners strike between 1984 and 1985, working families are in desperate need...
While trailers make this look like an effects-heavy sci-fi mess, the film is actually a...