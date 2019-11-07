Dominic West and Luke Evans are among the stars who will give readings at a charity carol concert for Cancer Research UK at London's St. Paul's Cathedral next month.
The two actors, along with actresses Emily Watson and Helen George, will be among those reciting festive messages at the Christmas celebration at London's St. Paul's Cathedral on 10 December, while there will also be performances from the St Paul's Cathedral Choir conducted by Andrew Carwood, The Band of the Welsh Guard, and vocal performances from Sophie Bevan, Peter Auty, Alan Opie, and Matthew Rose.
Tania Bryer, co-chair of the Cancer Research UK Christmas carol concert committee, said of the event: ''This is one of the most spectacular of all the Christmas carol concerts in London, as well as being one of the most important fundraising events of the year for Cancer Research UK, having raised more than £2 million for the charity since it began.
''There really is no better way to get into the Christmas spirit than visiting St Paul's Cathedral at Christmas and enjoying a range of magical performances from some of the UK's best-loved actors, and performances from world-class musicians and singers, including St. Paul's Cathedral Choir. All the money raised at this year's carol concert will support vital research to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.''
In previous years, the likes of Dame Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellen, Cressida Bonas and Tom Hiddleston have taken part in the concerts.
Tickets for this year's festive celebration, priced from £10 to £125, are on sale now.
For more information on the event, visit crukconcert.org.uk, or to purchase a ticket contact Roisin Devine on 0203 469 5865 or roisin.devine@cancer.org.uk. You can also visit https://crukcarolconcert2019.eventbrite.co.uk.
