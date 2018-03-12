Dominic West thought he would be the love interest in the new 'Tomb Raider' movie.

The 48-year-old actor plays Lord Richard Croft - the father of action hero Lara Croft played by Alicia Vikander - in the movie reboot of the popular game franchise, and admitted he would love to make a career of starring as his co-star's dad.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper, West said: ''I did rather sadly think that I was maybe the love interest when the 'Tomb Raider' call first came through.

''Then I realised, 'Of course you're not, you fool, you're the dad!'

''I have actually played Alicia Vikander's dad before, in 'Testament of Youth' and I hope to again.

''In fact, I hope to make a whole career off it.''

Although Vikander isn't the first actress to portray the adventurous character on screen after Angelina Jolie starred as the titular female in two movies back in 2001 and then in 2003, the new reboot - helmed by Roar Uthaug - has been dubbed more of an origins story.

And West has nothing but praise for his Swedish co-star and said she is ''incredibly disciplined and single-minded''.

He said: ''That film I did, 'Testament of Youth', she could barely speak English in the read-through - at least not with an English accent - and she was amazing as Vera Brittain.

''So she is incredibly disciplined and single-minded. [On 'Tomb Raider'] she was up every morning at 5am, went to the gym for an hour and then would do a whole day of unbelievably punishing action stuff.

''She asked me once if I would like to join her in the gym and I couldn't even do it once.''

Despite struggling to keep up with Vikander at the gym, West admitted he thinks there is the same pressure for young male actors to have the perfect body, but joked the increase of Botox users allows him to keep working.

He said: ''Absolutely. But the more Botox becomes the norm, the more there's demand for actors like me, who are still able to move their foreheads.''