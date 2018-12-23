Dominic West thinks it would be ''cool'' to have a transgender James Bond.

The 'Colette' actor initially admitted he ''doesn't see'' the idea of a female in the role of the iconic spy, but then suggested Hannah Graf - the highest-ranked transgender soldier in the British army - would be ideal for the role.

Asked about the idea of a female Bond, he said: ''Well ...I think some of these things are gender specific. So I don't see it myself.

''Maybe a transgender Bond would be cool. Yes, there's a very cool woman who's the wife of an actor [Jake Graf] in 'Colette', who is a captain in the electrical engineers, the highest-ranking transgender soldier in the army.

''She's done two tours of Afghanistan. She's a beautiful blonde girl who could be Bond, yes. That's actually a brilliant idea. T

''hey should have a transgender Bond because there are a lot of transgender people in the army.

''They'd be ideal because they can do everything. That's a great idea! A transgender Bond.''

The 49-year-old actor also admitted he's jump at the chance to take over as 007 from Daniel Craig.

He told the Sunday Times magazine: ''[I'd give it to] me. I think we need an older Bond.

''Of course I would [take it], but I don't think I will be [offered the role].''

A few years ago, Dominic was so convinced his 'The Wire' co-star Idris Elba would land the coveted role, he tried to bet ''as much as [he] could'' on his friend being cast, but was blocked by bookmakers.

He said: ''I thought, this is easy money, Idris is definitely going to get it.

''I had no inside information, but I was convinced, so I thought I might as well cash in. I was going to put a lot of money on it. As much as I could.''

However, after sending his nephew to place the wager, he learned there'd been a cap placed on how much could be bet on the 'Luther' star, and that the odds ''were pretty rubbish'', so decided against it.