Dominic West has plans to make his own English sparkling wine and is looking to buy a vineyard in Chippenham.
Dominic West wants to launch his own brand of sparkling English wine.
The 50-year-old actor revealed he wants to buy a vineyard in Chippenham, South West England, after it was confirmed he had joined the third series of 'The Wine Show'.
Dominic plans to follow in the footsteps of TV talk-show host Graham Norton, with his award-winning Sauvignon Blanc, and launch his own brand of wine.
He told the Metro at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday (29.10.19): ''It's the only good thing about global warming. We will be able to keep on making sparkling wine in England.
''Graham Norton has his own wine, was it Chardonnay? I'm thinking of planting a vineyard in Chippenham and making it myself. They make wine in Wiltshire, they make wine in the Cotswolds as well. And Welsh fizz can be quite good too. I'm thinking of making it my sideline.''
'The Affair' star joins fellows actors Matthew Goode, Matthew Rhys and James Purefoy for the Amazon Prime show in Quinta do Noval in the Douro Valley in Portugal.
Dominic will discover the stories behind his new-found passion as he travels across the country to meet experts in Lisbon to explore the Portuguese origins of one of India's most famous dishes and in Alentejo to learn about Vinho Verde.
Dominic described working on the show as the best job he's ''ever had''.
He enthused: ''When I was asked if I would like to join the 'Wine Show' team ... recording in Portugal, trying some amazing wines, I couldn't think of any reasons to say no!
''I love wine but I'm hardly an expert, so it's been great fun to be on this journey of discovery and I've realised there's lots to discover.''
