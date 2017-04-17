Dominic Monaghan is ''very interested'' in hallucinogenic ''plant medicines''.

The 'Lord of the Rings' actor insists he is much less self-destructive than he used to be but is fascinated by the natural substances that allow him to ''explore'' his ''past, future and present''.

He said: ''In my late teens to my late twenties, I was much more a fan of self-destruction than self-preservation.

''Going out and about I'd always be, 'Oh, what's that? Can I have three of them?' Maybe you need to walk through a little bit of fire.

''In the past five or six years, I've become very interested in some types of plant medicines... powerful hallucinogens that take you to places where you can explore your past and your future and your present.

''There are times when you feel like you might be having a waltz with a demon.''

And if the 40-year-old actor was told he only had a few minutes left to live, he'd turn to the herbal brew iowaska, which is also known as Ayahuasca and is made from vine leaves and other ingredients, to invoke a sense of joy and serenity.

Asked what he'd do if he only had a minute to live, he said ''I'd probably drink iowaska. It's filled with joy and puts you in a sense of serenity.

''Though in a minute it wouldn't kick in, which would be a bit of a bummer.''

Dominic is very thankful that his work as a movie star also allows him the time and opportunities to explore the world by making nature documentaries.

He told Total Film magazine: ''I love my job. I've been able to walk the tightrope of being an actor working in film and TV, then also being able to produce and host nature shows and documentaries, which allows me to travel and have incredible experiences.''